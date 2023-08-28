One Scene In The Witcher Season 3 Had The Cast Crying Tears Of Pain

The cast of "The Witcher" truly went on a journey of extreme temperatures in season 3. When Ciri actor Freya Allan wasn't baking in the 114 degree heat of a Moroccan desert while wearing a fur-lined outfit, she was freezing her toes off in the tundra.

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer of Vengerberg in the series, explained that "The Witcher" season 3's opening arc was filmed in Slovenia. Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer are laying low at the dwelling of their old pal Yarpen Zigren in a snowswept landscape surrounded by mountains and a lake. That snow was very real, as a photo shared by producer Steve Gaub on Instagram can attest. Per Redanian Intelligence, the early days of production on "The Witcher" season 3 were centered on the border of Italy and Slovenia, including a pair of glacial lakes called Laghi di Fusine.

"It was very cold, and on the second day of shooting I remember bawling my eyes out because I couldn't feel my feet, so that was when my journey began this season," Chalotra recalled in an interview with The Digital Fix. "I remember bawling my eyes out too because I was like, 'This is just too much!'" Allan echoed.