TMNT's Disastrous First Rehearsal Bled Into Raphael's Angry Persona

For those of us who were alive when Steve Barron's 1990 film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released, it felt like the culmination of a phenomenon. The Ninja Turtles had taken the world by storm in the mid-to-late 1980s, having moved from their comic book origins to a massive media franchise at a head-spinning pace.

After appearing in a popular animated TV series and spawning multiple video games — not to mention landfills worth of toys and ancillary merch — it was finally time for the Turtles to infiltrate theaters. Barron's film realized, for the first time, the quartet of ninjas in live-action. The production employed Jim Henson's Creature Shop to construct lightweight latex full-body costumes for the Turtle actors, as well as complicated masks that would mechanically mouth lines realistically. Four actors would play the bodies and other voice actors (except in one case) would read the dialogue. The result was surprisingly convincing.

According to a 2015 retrospective in the Hollywood Reporter, however, the Turtle costumes were hardly the most comfortable things in the world. One might instantly intuit that an actor's vision and hearing are at least muffled and could likely be cut off entirely. Also, a performer would need to move lightly and convincingly inside the giant suit, a performance that must have been physically exhausting.

Josh Pais was the one actor who played both the body of a Turtle as well as his voice. Raphael was the rebellious, angry Turtle, a character trait he didn't possess in earlier iterations; Raphael was, as the cartoon previously dictated, cool but rude. Now he was an embittered adolescent. It turns out that anger came not from an acting impulse, but from the sheer annoyance of having to wear a slippery, non-functional latex suit.