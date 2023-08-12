The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Is Getting Praise From Two Absolute Movie Legends

This weekend's major new release in theaters is "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," which has finally made its way to the big screen after spending literal decades stuck in development hell. Unfortunately, it feels a little bit like Universal Pictures isn't giving the big horror flick the push one might expect for a Dracula movie with an A-list cast. But a couple of cinematic icons in the form of Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro are out here spreading the gospel, as they've both had very nice things to say about the film.

King, one of the most prolific authors of our time whose works have inspired movies like "It" and this year's "The Boogeyman," took to Twitter recently to share his thoughts on director André Øvredal's latest. King admitted his skepticism, but the film ended up winning him over. "I was doubtful about 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter,' but it's a throat-ripping good time," King wrote on Twitter. "It reminded me of the best of the Hammer movies from the 60s and 70s." That's no small thing coming from a titan of King's stature.

Elsewhere, del Toro, the filmmaker behind movies such as "The Shape of Water" and "Blade II," gave his thoughts on the adaptation of a very specific portion of Bram Stoker's "Dracula." Also taking to Twitter, del Toro shared his praise writing, "I enjoyed 'Last Voyage of the Demeter' so much: gorgeous, lavish and savage!!" The filmmaker had previously worked with Øvredal on 2019's "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," so it's nice to see him out here supporting his collaborator's latest as well.