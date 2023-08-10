The Fall Of The House Of Usher - Release Date, First Look, Cast, Plot And More Info

Edgar Allan Poe's original short story "The Fall of the House of Usher" is told by a narrator who visits his childhood friend, Roderick Usher, after receiving a letter describing a deep malady and pleading for a friendly face. In the story, Roderick and his sister Madeline are all that remains of the wizened Usher family tree, which has no branches and has descendants only through the direct line ... with all that that implies. Inside the decaying walls of the Usher family home, the narrator learns that Madeline is also very sick, and soon finds himself tasked with helping Roderick Usher entomb her body in the family vault. From there the story is best left unspoiled, but since it's in the public domain you can read it in full online.

Now, here's the official synopsis for Netflix's "The Fall of the House of Usher":

Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

The series is described as being "based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe," and Flanagan has said that its influences will be far-reaching: "The entire catalogue of Poe is wide open. It's all public domain. We can cherry pick whatever we want."

The character names offer some clues to which stories "House of Usher," will draw from. Carl Lumbly is playing Auguste Dupin, who shares a name with the detective from "Murders in the Rue Morgue," and Kate Siegel's character, Camille L'Espanaye, is lifted from the same story. Then there's the raven motif on the poster and the presence of a character called Lenore, which are both nods to Poe's famous poem, "The Raven."