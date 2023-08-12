Another Actor Beat Cillian Murphy To Oppenheimer About Four Decades Ago

Understandably, there has been a lot more interest in the life and times of J. Robert Oppenheimer after Christopher Nolan's biographical drama has taken cinemas by storm. Nolan's all-encompassing film, based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer-winning novel "American Prometheus," gives a detailed reconstruction of what it was like to head the team that would go on to create the atomic bomb. In all likelihood, "Oppenheimer" will stand as the definitive account of the Manhattan Project and its aftermath.

Over the years, there have been multiple attempts to tell Oppenheimer's story, including the 1989 war drama "Fat Man and Little Boy" starring Paul Newman and John Cusack. The modern stage retelling, "Doctor Atomic," by the Metropolitan Opera even delves into the physicist's private life while still managing to deliver a show-stropping recreation of the first detonation of the A-bomb in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

But there's also a largely forgotten mini-series that is finding a new audience due to the increased level of fascination that's been ignited thanks to Nolan's latest epic. The seven-part BBC series "Oppenheimer" was apparently quite the primetime event when it debuted in the UK in 1980. It would go on to garner seven BAFTA nominations, winning three awards including best drama series.

Featuring a predominantly American cast, BBC's "Oppenheimer" also earned two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nod for its lead actor. Before Cillian Murphy donned the pipe and porkpie hat, future "Law & Order" star Sam Waterston played Oppenheimer in a heralded performance that's now being rediscovered.