Rebel Moon Star Sofia Boutella Found A Personal Connection With Her Character

When speaking about her own roots and the character's displacement, Boutella says, "There is a sense of freedom to that aspect, but also a sense of, home is everywhere but not specifically somewhere. That was very relatable for me." She also says her experiences as a child in Algeria helped her tap into the character. "Not to be dramatic, but there was a civil war growing up in my country," she shared during /Film's set visit, "and not that it was as dangerous as an actual war, but I grew up in that environment." Though Boutella's family relocated in 1992, the Algerian Civil War would ultimately wage on for over a decade, claiming as many as 200,000 civilian lives (according to NPR). As Boutella put it, "It's lodged somewhere in me, and I felt that, 'Okay, I think I can do that [role].'"

As somber as the actor's connection to the film's script may be, "Rebel Moon" is set to be an entertaining, action-packed space epic. In a video for Netflix's Geeked Week in 2022, Boutella joined Snyder to hype the movie, revealing that she trained for months to shoot the film and saying, "We have an amazing cast, exciting costumes and makeup, and characters that you won't believe you're looking at." We'll believe it when we finally see it this Christmas: "Rebel Moon" is set to hit Netflix on December 22, 2023.