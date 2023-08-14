The Gargoyles In Wednesday Tell A Twisted Tale Of Their Own

Much of the charm of Netflix's "Wednesday" can be attributed to the series' meticulous worldbuilding and set design, where tiny, imperceptible details add to the gothic aura of this world. Nevermore Academy emerges as an entity in its own right — it is a magical school that houses supernatural students who are encouraged to pursue their darkest ambitions that are often steeped in magic. The school's exterior is lavish and grandiose, while the interiors are peppered with spooky set dressing that accentuates the tone of the series. Even in this mysterious, gothic setting, a 16-year-old Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) stands out, mostly due to her aloof nature and her penchant for poking her nose in matters that don't directly concern her.

The school's interiors play a crucial role in propping up character dynamics and motivations. For instance, the huge greenhouse with intriguing, dangerous plants becomes the site for hidden secrets that are revealed later, and the Edgar Allan Poe statue is revealed to be more than a homage to the Gothic fiction writer. Mark Scruton, production designer of "Wednesday," spoke to Home Beautiful about the care that went into creating these little details that helped establish the kind of world that Wednesday inhabits, and how it's different from the environment outside the school grounds. This contrast is deliberate, as the location's architectural design is plain and modest, where the town is mostly doused in bright colors with minimal use of black, except in some corners that house antique stories.

Scruton went on to talk about the use of gargoyles in certain scenes, revealing that they are meant to represent something much deeper than mere architectural additions. Here's what Scruton had to say about the gargoyles in "Wednesday."