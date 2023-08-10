Cool Stuff: New Jurassic Park And The Goonies Posters Make Beautiful Use Of Cinematic Iconography

Steven Spielberg has given us some of the greatest adventures ever seen on the big screen, whether it's the exploits of Indiana Jones, surviving a theme park gone wrong in "Jurassic Park," tracking down a man-eating shark in open water, or trying to find treasure while running from dangerous criminals in "The Goonies." Sure, he only has a producer credit on the latter, but there's always been rumblings about Spielberg's work behind the scenes on the movie credited to director Richard Donner.

Anyway, we're always down to celebrate the work of a cinematic genius like Spielberg, which is why we're stoked to see a batch of new posters paying tribute to both the "Jurassic Park" franchise and "The Goonies." Our friends at Bottleneck Gallery are releasing new, limited edition prints for "Jurassic Park" and "The Lost World," with artist Nicolas Tetreault-Abel cleverly recreating the franchise's iconic logo in a beautiful fashion. Meanwhile, Phase Runner digs into "The Goonies" by paying tribute to One-Eyed Willy's pirate ship with somewhat similar imagery.