Cool Stuff: New Jurassic Park And The Goonies Posters Make Beautiful Use Of Cinematic Iconography
Steven Spielberg has given us some of the greatest adventures ever seen on the big screen, whether it's the exploits of Indiana Jones, surviving a theme park gone wrong in "Jurassic Park," tracking down a man-eating shark in open water, or trying to find treasure while running from dangerous criminals in "The Goonies." Sure, he only has a producer credit on the latter, but there's always been rumblings about Spielberg's work behind the scenes on the movie credited to director Richard Donner.
Anyway, we're always down to celebrate the work of a cinematic genius like Spielberg, which is why we're stoked to see a batch of new posters paying tribute to both the "Jurassic Park" franchise and "The Goonies." Our friends at Bottleneck Gallery are releasing new, limited edition prints for "Jurassic Park" and "The Lost World," with artist Nicolas Tetreault-Abel cleverly recreating the franchise's iconic logo in a beautiful fashion. Meanwhile, Phase Runner digs into "The Goonies" by paying tribute to One-Eyed Willy's pirate ship with somewhat similar imagery.
Welcome to Jurassic Park
Starting with "Jurassic Park," artist Nicolas Tetreault-Abel (or Lodgiko Studios) has taken the iconic tyrannosaurus rex skeleton logo that has defined the franchise for decades and recreated it with imagery of the natural world. In both prints for the original "Jurassic Park" and the sequel "The Lost World," the artist has used a variety of brush, leaves, and trees to create a stunning silhouette of the logo. Within the logo is artwork featuring the characters and dinosaurs of both movies.
Both 24x36 inch giclee prints are limited edition, with only 100 of each available. You can get one for $50, or you can get a set for $95. They're probably gonna go quickly, so if you want to get them, you better hit the Bottleneck Gallery shop as soon as they go on sale on Thursday, August 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Giclee
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 100
$50 / SET: $95
Co-released with Vice Press
Giclee
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 100
$50 / SET: $95
Co-released with Vice Press
Goonies never say die!
If "The Goonies" is why you're here, Bottleneck Gallery has you covered too. With a composition that actually feels like it pairs well with the "Jurassic Park" prints above, the artwork finds the titular gang of kid treasure hunters looking in awe at One-Eyed Willy's pirate ship, with a perfect golden glow lighting it up. It's just a great piece of work uses limited color to its advantage for a stunning image.
There's a limited edition 24x35 giclee print that has an edition of 100 for $50, or you can get a digital printing on 4mm thick acrylic panel for $125 that has a super limited edition run of 30, complete with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity with a Bottleneck Gallery hologram of authenticity. Both will also be available at the Bottleneck Gallery shop starting on Thursday, August 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Giclee
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 100
$50