The 14 Greatest Years In Horror History, Ranked

Horror is slaying the box office in 2023, accounting for 12 of the year's top 45 films through July. The genre is also killing it with critics: 43 horror movies are rated "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. 2023 will likely go down as one of horror's greatest years, but not because of those reasons.

Horror fans know kills mean nothing without context. Because of ticket costs, comparing eras through the box office lens is like judging your waistline in a funhouse mirror. Similarly, critical praise can mislead because modern horror critics are often genre fans while, older generations many times did not understand the genre's value. When comparing horror eras, you need to close your eyes to tomatoes and ticket sales, and instead focus on your heart and your gut — then let it all spill out.

While ranking the 14 greatest years of horror cinema, I gave greater weight to foundational horror because it laid the groundwork for modern horror's ascension. "Haxan" (1922) may not scare or excite you like "REC" (2007), but films like "REC" only exist because films like "Haxan" terrorized audiences for decades. Horror is about more than terror, though. It's a tool used to critique social and cultural norms in provocative and subversive ways. Modern filmmakers understand its value and are using it to confront us with difficult topics before scaring the hell out of us. This will never be set in stone. It will always evolve with cultural shifts and technological advancements.