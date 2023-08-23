Making Rebel Moon Required Zack Snyder To Learn A Shocking Amount About Wheat

Consider it a rite of passage for all the most ambitious productions. In order to film all the scenes set in the Shire for "The Lord of the Rings," Peter Jackson had his production crew plant vast amounts of gardens and vegetation in New Zealand over a year before filming even commenced to help transform the already beautiful countryside into the most idyllic parts of Middle-earth. In "Interstellar," the stubbornly practical Christopher Nolan insisted on growing over 500 acres of actual corn ... mostly just for the brief scene where Matthew McConaughey drives his pickup truck through a field to track down a drone. With "Rebel Moon," director Zack Snyder found himself in a similar predicament.

When /Film was given the opportunity to visit the set of this new space epic, which started out as a "Star Wars" pitch before the director repurposed his script into an original story, Snyder opened up about the learning curve he underwent to pick up a brand-new skill: the art of growing wheat. The footage and photos we've seen so far have included shots of vast grain fields worked on by characters such as Sofia Boutella's Kora. As Snyder told us, the process of bringing this to life on-camera proved tricky:

"Oh, we learned a ton about growing wheat. I know more about growing wheat, for f***'s sake. I even grew wheat, I had my own at the house. I had my own wheat so I could know what was happening. You learn also that the modern wheat is shorter than ancient grains because modern wheat is all cut with combines and the stocks have to be shorter, allows them to cut the wheat."

But since "Rebel Moon" isn't a documentary about growing wheat, the production team needed someone who knew their stuff.