Fair Play Trailer: Alden Ehrenreich And Phoebe Dynevor Star In The New Netflix Erotic Thriller

Call it the summer of Alden Ehrenreich. After going toe-to-toe with no less a talent than Robert Downey, Jr. in "Oppenheimer," reminding audiences that the "Hail, Caesar!" actor has far more to offer than a Harrison Ford impression in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," Ehrenreich is back to further flex his range as a performer in "Fair Play."

Of course, he's not doing it alone. The thriller, which first debuted at this year's Sundance Film Festival (/Film's Ben Pearson reviewed the film, calling it "electric and perversely thrilling") and has since been picked up by Netflix, also features a ferocious leading performance by "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor as Emily. As a young and happy (and horny!) couple working at the same high-powered New York City hedge fund, they've agreed to keep their relationship under wraps — not least because their fraternization violates company policy. The private/professional life arrangement seems to be working just fine ... until Ehrenreich's Luke is rumored to be up for a sought-after promotion. When it surprisingly goes to Emily instead, however, the cracks begin to appear underneath the surface, egos get bruised, and suspicion sets in.

The buzzy film made waves on the festival circuit and, based on the trailer released by the streamer (via Vanity Fair), it's no surprise why. Check out the highly-charged footage below!