Fair Play Trailer: Alden Ehrenreich And Phoebe Dynevor Star In The New Netflix Erotic Thriller
Call it the summer of Alden Ehrenreich. After going toe-to-toe with no less a talent than Robert Downey, Jr. in "Oppenheimer," reminding audiences that the "Hail, Caesar!" actor has far more to offer than a Harrison Ford impression in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," Ehrenreich is back to further flex his range as a performer in "Fair Play."
Of course, he's not doing it alone. The thriller, which first debuted at this year's Sundance Film Festival (/Film's Ben Pearson reviewed the film, calling it "electric and perversely thrilling") and has since been picked up by Netflix, also features a ferocious leading performance by "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor as Emily. As a young and happy (and horny!) couple working at the same high-powered New York City hedge fund, they've agreed to keep their relationship under wraps — not least because their fraternization violates company policy. The private/professional life arrangement seems to be working just fine ... until Ehrenreich's Luke is rumored to be up for a sought-after promotion. When it surprisingly goes to Emily instead, however, the cracks begin to appear underneath the surface, egos get bruised, and suspicion sets in.
The buzzy film made waves on the festival circuit and, based on the trailer released by the streamer (via Vanity Fair), it's no surprise why. Check out the highly-charged footage below!
Netflix releases our first look at Fair Play
All's fair in love and war, right? But for Luke and Emily, the lines between those two concepts have never felt more blurred.
You might not expect it based on the sheer amount of confidence on display, but "Fair Play" is actually the feature film debut for writer/director Chloe Domont. A veteran writer and story editor of the HBO series "Ballers" along with directing stops at shows such as "Suits," "Star Trek: Discovery," and "Billions," Domont pulled from personal experience in both the workplace and a past relationship in order to craft this tightly-wound thriller that explores the dynamics separating men and women in the fast-paced, testosterone-heavy world of business. According to the Vanity Fair profile, Domont purposefully chose a different setting than Hollywood to tell this story in the hopes that the connections between such industries will nonetheless remain clear. As she put it:
"Why is it that even today, with all the progress that we've made, a man's success is a win for the relationship, but when it's the other way around, it feels like a threat? It felt like something that so many of us experience but are afraid to talk about and to confront."
In addition to Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor, the film also stars character actor Eddie Marsan, "Mad Men" actor Rich Sommer, Patrick Fischler, and more. The R-rated "Fair Play" is set to make its Netflix premiere on October 13, 2023, preceded by a limited release in select theaters in September.