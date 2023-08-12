Game Of Thrones' Showrunners Pranked Kit Harington With A Gruesome Fake Script

Some pretty horrible things happen to people on "Game of Thrones." Characters get beheaded, maimed, burned, castrated, assaulted, blinded, paralyzed, and just generally injured across the show's eight seasons. The world created by George R.R. Martin in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series is unforgiving, and no one is safe from the pain. Even though so many gruesome things happen, there is a surprising lack of visual evidence from the harms some characters endure. Jaime Lannister has his hand chopped off, but he gets to wear a golden prosthetic in its place. In the books, Tyrion Lannister has his nose sliced off, whereas in the show Peter Dinklage just sports a scar across his face. The Hound's head had been burned, but the burning took place prior to the show's starting point.

There's several reasons for this. Having someone wear a prosthetic or laborious makeup season after season can be cumbersome to production. Plus, "Game of Thrones" sports a cast of some grade-A hotties, and doing something that would permanently alter those beautiful faces would be a bridge too far. After all, we are only human and enjoy watching pretty people do things.

One such pretty person is Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington. This is a character who straight-up dies and is brought back to life during the show, and nothing about his visage is changed. Well, in the first season of the show, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss decided to have a laugh and make the fresh-faced actor think he would have to go through the entirety of "Game of Thrones" with some serious scarring.