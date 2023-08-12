Emma Mackey's Barbie Casting Was Meant To Be A Joke

Barbie dolls are mass-manufactured. It's easy to imagine a "Barbie" movie where all the denizens of Barbieland are played by lead stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, respectively; clones dressed up in different outfits like the dolls themselves. That's not the movie that director Greta Gerwig made though.

It's important to remember that in the Barbie brand's decades-long existence, there have been endless permutations of the original (check out /Film's guide to Barbie history here). This allows little girls of all different appearances and backgrounds to see themselves in their favorite dolls. Thus, Barbieland is only spiritually a land of clones — the Barbies and Kens may all have similar personalities, but each one has a different actor.

Though Barbieland is incredibly diverse, one of the actresses was cast because she resembles Margot Robbie. Who was it? Emma Mackey, who played the Nobel Prize-winning Physicist Barbie. Many have argued/joked that Robbie and Mackey look almost identical; Robbie says that people have come up to her and said, "I loved you in 'Sex Education.'" That Netflix comedy series was Mackey's breakout part, where she played "bad girl" Maeve Wiley. Apparently, Robbie thanks people rather than correcting them for the confusion.