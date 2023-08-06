Rience's Final Witcher Season 3 Scene Looked A Lot Sillier Behind The Scenes

"I do have to trust a lot of people, because in that moment, when I go [pantomimes throwing it], and it just falls flat on the floor, there's nothing worse," Chalotra points out. "There's nothing more humiliating. And my face is so determined!" Luckily, the stunt team and special effects crew didn't let her down, and the sword throw looks pretty great in the finished product. Even better is the following shot, in which we see Rience's head and body fall in two different directions as Geralt casually walks away.

Chalotra may not have been able to show off her stunt work in this scene, but she's definitely made a habit of performing stunts herself. "I love stunt work," she tells Vulture. "I love working with my body to make something. I've always wanted to do more of it." In the new season, Chalotra helped the stunt team design Indian dance-inspired choreography for scenes involving Yen's magic. "This season, we were more specific because we wanted to bring Yennefer's magic to life a bit more, and I basically just wanted to hang out with the stunt department," Chalotra says. She also gives props specifically to supervising stunt coordinator Wolfgang Stegemann, whom she calls Wolfy. "[He] is just adored," she shares. "This season wouldn't be the same without him."

In addition to the actors and director, it sounds like we might have Wolfy to thank for Rience's thrilling downfall. Chalotra is right about the new season's stunt work, too: while it's tough to imagine what "The Witcher" might look like when it returns with Liam Hemsworth in the lead role, the show has delivered consistently great action sequences and that doesn't seem likely to change anytime soon.

"The Witcher" season 3 is now on Netflix.