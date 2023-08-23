Why Zack Snyder Recorded His Actors Reading The Rebel Moon Script Aloud

The premise of Zack Snyder's upcoming two-part sci-fi epic "Rebel Moon" is lifted directly from Akira Kurosawa's 1954 classic "Seven Samurai." Sofia Boutella plays Kora, a former army officer who must defend her modest moon-bound home from an encroaching battalion of fascists — fascists she once served under. Before the enemy can attack, Kora has to scour the galaxy for a small team of dedicated warriors to mount a defense.

Kurosawa's premise is so simple and effective, it has been recycled many times since 1954. Famously, "The Magnificent Seven" transposed the story to the Old West, while "A Bug's Life" set it in a world populated by anthropomorphic insects. Jimmy T. Murakami's 1980 film "Battle Beyond the Stars" was, like "Rebel Moon," also a sci-fi rendition of Kurosawa's tale.

The first half of "Rebel Moon" will be released on Netflix on December 22, 2023, and, like most of Snyder's films, promises to be enormously overblown. Snyder is credited as one of the film's co-screenwriters alongside Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. The exact length of the script — or of the completed film — has not yet been disclosed, but since it's from the same filmmaker who gave us "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and a four-hour version of "Justice League," one might assume that it's not zippy and jaunty.

/Film was recently able to visit the set of "Rebel Moon," wherein Snyder addressed journalists about his filmmaking process and his script. He revealed that he hired actor Ray Porter, who played the voice of Darkseid in "Justice League," to read the entire screenplay onto tape so that he, as a director, could hear the rhythms of his language. He also would play back Porter's recordings prior to shooting a scene, using the actor's instincts to guide his direction.