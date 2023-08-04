TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Director Says Don't Think Too Hard About Superfly's Gnarly Final Form [Exclusive]

The following contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

You can't have a truly great superhero without a worthy villain for them to square off with. That's even more true when you have four beloved heroes in the form of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Thankfully, the long history of comics, animated shows, and movies has cemented Shredder as the arch nemesis of the heroes in a half-shell.

However, director Jeff Rowe didn't want to jump into Shredder right away, equating the villain to the "TMNT" version of Joker, who was arguably best utilized as a sequel adversary in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight." That's why "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" beings the turtles' life of crime-fighting with a villain known as Superfly, a fellow mutant who is leading his own squad of mutated animals like Bebop, Rocksteady, Mondo Gecko, Leatherhead, and many more.

Though Superfly is technically an original character without a history in the "TMNT" universe, he works perfectly as the first enemy the turtles have to face. As a mutant himself, he's also been shunned by humanity, but rather than hiding in a sewer, Superfly is mad enough to do something about it. The villain's plan is to build a machine that uses the effects of the mutagen known as ooze, from which all the mutants were born, to turn all Earth's creatures into mutants, thereby becoming the dominant species on the planet.

Of course, that plan goes to hell when the machine gets destroyed, but when Superfly is thrown into the glitching device in a battle that finds his mutant goons turning against him and teaming up with the turtles, it inadvertently mutates him into a terrifying, nightmare of a kaiju that takes the horrors of David Cronenberg's "The Fly" to a new level. That's exactly what director Jeff Rowe wanted, but he'd also prefer that audiences don't think too hard about the grotesque nature of this monstrous version of Superfly.