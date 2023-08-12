Jonathan Frakes Has The Receipts Of Success To Get Star Trek: Legacy Rolling

There's one pressing question on the minds of every Trekkie out there: What do we have to do to convince Paramount to give the "Strange New Worlds" writers 20+ episodes so they can fully wild out and throw every zany concept they have at us for as long as possible? Okay, maybe there are two questions, the second of which might be even more important: When are we finally going to get a "Star Trek: Legacy" series?

Season 3 of "Picard," which turned into an extended reunion special with Patrick Stewart and almost the entire cast of "The Next Generation," quickly led to calls from fans who wanted to experience more adventures of the crew of the USS Titan-A. With Picard and his Enterprise-D crew sailing into a(nother) well-earned retirement, the finale left us on the tantalizing note of Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine, Picard's son Jack (Ed Speleers), and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) in charge of a new crew and set for a whole new mission ... with John de Lancie's Q tagging along to wreak some havoc, too. Coined as "Star Trek: Legacy," the most vocal supporters have made their opinions known on social media until they've reached the cast and crew.

While there hasn't been any official developments on that front just yet, at least one franchise veteran that's on board with the idea is Jonathan Frakes – and he has the numbers to back him up.