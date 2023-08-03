One Of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Best Easter Eggs Was A Last Minute Addition

In "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem," the turtles track down a thief who steals April O'Neil's moped. This leads them to a shady auto shop with even more criminals and stolen items, and the turtles suddenly find themselves in their first fight. They're a bit clumsy at first, but they're agile, inventive, and their training with Splinter and various VHS tapes pays off.

In the middle of this sequence, Michelangelo dives into a nearby unoccupied card. While fending off an attacker, the car's radio suddenly turns on, and you can hear the refrain of "Go ninja, go ninja, go!" a few times before fading into the background. Co-writer and producer Seth Rogen was asked about this amusing nod to "TMNT" history, and here's what he had to say to CinemaBlend:

"That was an embarrassingly late-in-the-game decision. We were trying to find a joke to put there, we wanted a song on the radio, and we had picked some piece of like adult contemporary music from the 80s, and it just wasn't right."

You can easily see that moment being used for a punchline where a song that doesn't fit the moment suddenly fills the air. While the use of "Ninja Rap" also works as a punchline, it's better as a cute nod to one of the sillier moments in the franchise's big screen history. Though it does have us wondering exactly what the impetus of the song would be in a world where it's not improvised while watching mutant turtles fight off a bipedal wolf and snapping turtle.

Director Jeff Rowe credits the needle drop to Rogen, explaining, "Then Seth texted me like late at night one night [Seth Rogen impression] 'We should put the Ninja Rap there!' And it was, like, perfect!"

And the rest is history. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is playing in theaters everywhere now.