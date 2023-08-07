A Sadie Sink Netflix Horror Movie Feels Like A Winner, So What Went Wrong?

Of all of the young actors to break through thanks to the success of "Stranger Things," Sadie Sink has had arguably one of the most interesting career trajectories. Sink got her start on Broadway playing the titular role of "Annie," and had a handful of TV appearances on shows like "The Americans" and "Blue Bloods" before nabbing a main role in "American Odyssey." Unfortunately, that show only lasted one season, canceled by NBC only two days after the season finale. When Sink was cast as Max Mayfield on "Stranger Things" in season 2, she immediately became a fan favorite. Max has become the bleeding heart of the series, and her popularity even prevented show creators, The Duffer Brothers, from killing off the character in season 4 as originally planned.

Following "Stranger Things," Sink has continued to thrive by starring in "Fear Street: 1978," Taylor Swift's short film, "All Too Well," Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," and the teen drama "Dear Zoe." Sink's star only shines brighter with every project, and she's become one of those performers that audiences will seek out to watch, regardless of drama. Given her history with genre films, especially horror, the 2019 film "Eli," with Sink in a supporting role sounds like a no-brainer success. Unfortunately, the film was produced by Paramount under their Paramount Players banner but was unceremoniously passed off to Netflix. It was the first film from Paramount Players to not receive a theatrical release, and both audience and critical reception have been less-than-stellar.

So what happened? Why has "Eli" faded into obscurity? Is the film truly as bad as people say it is? Let's dive in and try to solve the mystery of "Eli."