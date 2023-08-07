One False Move's Director Thought One Of His Actors Was So Good At Playing A Villain, It Actually Hurt His Career

Michael Beach was in his late twenties and primed for a breakout performance when he landed the role of Pluto in Carl Franklin's "One False Move." This was not supposed to be that performance. It was a low-budget crime flick from a couple of unknown screenwriters named Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Epperson that was intended to go straight to video. But when L.A. Weekly journo Anne Thompson caught an early screening, she spread the word to her critic colleagues. Once the Los Angeles Times' Sheila Benson and the Chicago Sun-Times' Roger Ebert began raving about the film, the distributor, I.R.S. Releasing, opted for a small theatrical release. The movie wound up on multiple year-end top 10 lists and earned five Independent Spirit Award nominations (with Franklin beating out newcomer Quentin Tarantino for Best Director).

Strangely, only Cynda Williams managed to score an acting nomination for her portrayal of a drug-addicted lost soul who flees Los Angeles with a pair of stone-cold killers. While Billy Bob Thornton is impressive as the hotheaded Ray, Beach's horrifyingly icy Pluto is the character who sticks with you. He's a disturbingly methodical murderer who, in the opening scene, calmly throws a pillowcase over a young woman's head and stabs her repeatedly with a stiletto. As the film wears on, his capacity for emotionless violence only grows more unsettling.

It's a stunning performance that deserved loads of awards chatter, but according to Franklin, Beach's problem was that he was too scary. There's nothing seductive about Pluto. He's a force of quiet malevolence. And this might've delayed his breakthrough.