An Important Moment In The Last Jedi Wasn't Finished Until The Very Last Second

It's been nearly four years since we've seen a new "Star Wars" film. Whether or not you are cool with that, it's given us time to reflect on the last trilogy. We watched Rey (Daisy Ridley) discover her Force powers, and Finn (John Boyega) go from being a Stormtrooper to an integral part of the Rebellion. We saw Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) rediscover his humanity, and we caught up on the lives of Leia (Carrie Fisher), Luke (Mark Hamill), and Han (Harrison Ford). Those elements are huge parts of the franchise, but there is another part that is one of the most recognizable things about "Star Wars" and was a big consideration in writer/director Rian Johnson's process with "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi."

Johnson spoke to Collider back in 2018 after the release of the film, and he revealed that aspect was the last thing he worked on, and explained why it wasn't finished until the very last minute.

That aspect? The opening crawl of the film. Johnson called it "petrifying" and said that he wrote a version of it right away despite it not being finished until the end. He mentioned that he'd heard creator George Lucas talk about the crawl as "like a poem, sort of," but Johnson clarified that he wasn't exactly writing rhyming couplets like Shakespeare.