A Long Time Ago, Paul Reubens Played A Beloved Star Wars Character

With the sudden passing of actor Paul Reubens after a private battle with cancer, the outpouring across the country and the world has been comforting, to say the least. Reubens will always be most associated with Pee-wee Herman, the character he created and developed when he was a part of the world-famous comedy troupe The Groundlings during the late '70s. As Pee-wee became more entrenched into our own cultural fabric and "Pee-wee's Playhouse" hit the airwaves every Saturday morning, a generation of '80s kids fell in love with him.

With Tim Burton's "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and its sequel "Big Top Pee-wee," Reubens carved out a franchise of his very own during the same decade where the original "Star Wars" trilogy completely dominated the box office. For fans of George Lucas' space opera, Reubens wasn't just known as the lovable, eccentric children's host from television. He was also the voice of Rex, or RX-24, in Disney's incredibly popular theme park attraction, Star Tours.

After lending his vocal talents playing Max, the alien spacecraft in Disney's "Flight of the Navigator," Reubens came on board Star Tours as a pilot droid who took passengers on an interactive trip through multiple planets, eventually getting caught up in a battle between the Rebels and the Empire. It was the start of a long-lasting friendship between Reubens and "Star Wars" which came full circle when Rex officially became part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge over forty years later.