Why Paul Reubens Never Concerned Himself With Pee-Wee's Backstory

Comedian Patton Oswalt once staged an imaginary conversation between himself and filmmaker George Lucas prior to the release of "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." The film, Oswalt complained, filled in the backstories of characters he never wanted to know the backstories for. "You like Darth Vader?" the imaginary 1998 Lucas said. Yes, Oswalt responded, he loves Darth Vader. "Well now you get to see him as a little kid," Lucas replied. Oswalt was nonplussed by this news. "I don't care about where the stuff I love comes from!" he yelled. "I just love the stuff I love!"

It's been aggressively de rigueur to explore pop figures' origins since at least the release of "Batman Begins" in 2005, and one needn't think too hard to cite myriad examples of insufferable cinematic "how they came to be" tales ever since ("Wonka," anyone?). This approach can be fun, of course, but it ignores a vital element of certain well-hewn characters: Their dramatic appeal comes from who they are now, not how they came to be that way. Who cares where James Bond was born? Isn't it more exciting that he's capable, suave, and sexy right now?

In this regard, Paul Reubens' famous character Pee-wee Herman has a lot in common with James Bond. A mincing man-child, Pee-wee is obsessed with magic tricks, toys, bicycles, and kooky kitsch. He may be about 35, but behaves like he's seven. He lives in a weird and wild universe of living furniture and magical creatures. Does it matter where he was born or how he got to his Playhouse?

In a 2016 interview with the AV Club, Reubens was asked about where Pee-wee might have come from, and he admitted that he hadn't given it any thought. Pee-wee was Pee-wee, and that's all we needed.