Avatar: The Last Airbender's Soundtrack Is Finally Being Released - Here's Why That's A Big Deal

It's been almost 20 years, but a vital part of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is finally getting an official release. That's right, the soundtrack for the beloved series, composed by Emmy Award-winning musician Jeremy Zuckerman is getting an actual release on digital and vinyl. The score for each season will be released separately, starting with "Avatar: The Last Airbender – Book 1: Water (Music from the Animated Series)" this November.

The album will feature a re-recorded score, with Zuckerman announcing he is expanding on his original compositions, this time employing a full orchestra to record the music. This last bit is a big deal since the only time we got a full orchestra in the original run of the show was for the finale, and that sounded incredible. Fans may also recognize the artwork for the album as being the work of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" co-creator Bryan Konietzko himself.

The album for the first season goes on sale on November 17, 2023, and is available for pre-order now. For those who don't want to wait, the first single of the album, titled "Aang Becomes Ocean" is available to stream. That track, of course, belongs to the fateful moment when Aang communes with the ocean spirit and becomes a water kaiju that destroys the Fire Nation fleet invading the Northern Water Tribe at the end of season 1.

And before you start complaining about the other two seasons not being released yet, are you that desperate to cry your eyes out at "Leaves From The Vine (Little Soldier Boy)" again?