Netflix Tried To Capitalize On The Success Of A Quiet Place With The Silence, And It Didn't Go Well

The mockbuster industry is a fascinating entity. Chief among the studios that specialize in mockbusters (ie. low-budget knockoffs of popular studio titles) is The Asylum, the company behind the "Sharkando" films. In 2023 alone, The Asylum has released a riff on "Cocaine Bear" titled "Attack of the Meth Gator," the latest installment in its "Transformers" ripoff franchise, "Transmorphers: Mech Beasts," and its own animated version of "The Little Mermaid" featuring the voices of Steve Guttenberg and "E.T." star Dee Wallace. And they say cinema is dead!

Shane Van Dyke, the grandson of acting legend Dick Van Dyke, got his start as a writer on the mockbuster circuit, penning films like "Titanic II," "Paranormal Entity," and "Transmorphers: Fall of Man" for The Asylum in the late aughts. Around that same time, he also teamed up with his brother, Carey Van Dyke, to co-pen the studio's "Street Racer" — a riff on the "Fast & Furious" films, specifically "Tokyo Drift" — and "The Day the Earth Stopped." Gradually, the pair would move on to writing films for major studios. In 2012, they joined forces with "Paranormal Activity" director Oren Peli on "Chernobyl Diaries," a critically-derided horror-thriller that managed to turn a healthy profit despite being condemned for exploiting a real-life tragedy.

Some years later, the Van Dyke brothers would pen "The Silence," a film based on Tim Lebbon's 2015 horror novel of the same name. Shot in the latter half of 2017, the film would spend an extended period of time gathering dust on the shelf before Netflix acquired it from its original distributor, Global Road Entertainment, and began streaming it in April 2019. By that point, however, a rather similar critically-acclaimed thriller titled "A Quiet Place" had already made a huge splash at the box office.

This did not go unnoticed.