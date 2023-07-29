The Best Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In August 2023

Is it beginning to feel a little like 2020 to anyone else? As the major Hollywood studios continue to refuse even entertaining the completely reasonable requests from the striking actors' and writers' guilds, they've already started pushing back films that were previously set to arrive in the next couple of months, with more delays potentially on the way. Meanwhile, Netflix is doing better than ever — although, in this case, it's thanks to their deeply unpopular but undeniably successful crackdown on password sharing and not because everyone is stuck at home with nothing else to do but finally stream those films and TV series they've been meaning to catch up on.

Speaking of which (how's that for a segue?), if you've been planning to watch any of the films or shows leaving Netflix in August 2023, now's the time to get cracking. There's nothing departing this month too likely to vanish completely into the streaming void. Still, with the summer movie season starting to wind down post-Barbenheimer and the fall on the horizon (whatever it ends up looking like), now's a good time to run through the titles worth catching before they vamoose.