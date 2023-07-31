Why Batman Forever Director Joel Schumacher Decided To Age Up Robin

Robin, the Boy Wonder was first introduced in the pages of Batman comic books in 1940, having been created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. The character's domino mask and green-forward costume, as well as his name, were inspired by Robin Hood. In the myth of the comics, the young Dick Grayson was a mere eight years old and worked as a traveling circus performer with his family, aka The Flying Graysons. Dick's parents were murdered by a wicked gangster who had been extorting the circus owners. Orphaned, Dick was taken in by Bruce Wayne and trained in the art of crime-fighting.

As is the natural progression for a comic book character, Robin underwent multiple transformations and iterations over the decades. When Dick Grayson aged out of the role of Boy Wonder (he eventually became a superhero of his own named Nightwing), other younger people, usually teenagers, took on the mantle of Batman's brightly colored sidekick. There have, at last count, been at least a dozen additional Robins in DC comics.

Robin was famously played by Burt Ward in the excellent 1966 TV series "Batman." Ward was 20 or 21 when shooting began on "Batman," but that version of Robin was a teen, perhaps around 16. For many years, the public's perception of Batman and Robin was defined by the '66 series, leaving comic book purists — who preferred darker versions of the character — seething in canonical rage. Those of us who are attractive, fun people who are not sticks-in-the-mud, meanwhile, deeply appreciate the '66 series.

In Michael Singer's 1995 tome "Batman Forever: The Official Movie Book," the film's screenwriter Akiva Goldsman talked about how maligned Robin was historically, and how he and director Joel Schumacher wanted to transform the character into someone more adult and dignified.