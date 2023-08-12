The Midnight Sky Ending Explained: It's Very Nice To Finally Meet You

For me, 2020 was already a rather stressful year before the Covid lockdowns went into effect for reasons unrelated to the pandemic. Even as misfortunes both personal and professional piled up throughout the months that followed, the virus, funnily enough, was never directly to blame for my woes. Not that I can really complain; I certainly had a far easier go of it in 2020 than other people, especially when it came to my mental health. My years of working remotely and being a borderline hermit were finally paying off!

You could say my experience was a bit like George Clooney's in "The Midnight Sky." Clooney, who also directed the 2020 film, stars as Augustine Lofthouse, a scientist, and the lone person holed up at an Arctic research station that's been evacuated in the wake of a mysterious global catastrophe that's left most of the Earth's surface uninhabitable in the year 2049. Augustine is terminally ill for reasons unrelated to the apocalypse — he's merely old and more susceptible to the ravages of time — and led a fairly isolated life long before the end of the world. Being in a position to do some good before he dies, Augustine takes it upon himself to contact the Aether, a spacecraft returning from its mission to K-23 (a Jupiter moon that can sustain human life), and warn them not to return to Earth.

"The Midnight Sky" isn't a great film and it sort of stumbled into an unexpected timeliness due to Covid. Yet, I also agree with what /Film's Chris Evangelista wrote in his review: "There's the germ of something beautiful buried in here; a story trying to tell us that every last life is worth saving even if all seems lost." But to better explain that, we'll have to dive into the film's ending.