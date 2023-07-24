Ethan Peck No Longer Relies On Leonard Nimoy To Inspire Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Spock

In the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the show has proven itself worthy enough to get silly. The original series prequel has been great since day one, but its sophomore season feels especially playful, following the spirit of Gene Roddenberry's original down goofy paths as well as emotional and philosophical ones.

One of the show's goofiest paths to date came in the season 2 episode "Charades," which saw Spock (Ethan Peck) briefly turn human just before an important ceremonial meeting with his future in-laws. The episode has prompted some mixed reactions, but it's classic Trek, especially when it comes to the characterization of Spock himself. Anyone who feared that the emergence of Spock's human side might erase the things we love about him doesn't realize how much humanity Leonard Nimoy's Spock always brought to the role, even if it was via the quirk of an eyebrow.

When it comes to nailing the part of Spock, Peck says he doesn't have to look to Nimoy for direct reference so much anymore. "I haven't spent much time with Nimoy's Spock since before I was preparing for 'Discovery.' A little bit before 'Strange New Worlds' Season 1," he told Inverse in a conversation about "Charades." It's not so much that Peck doesn't need guidance from Nimoy's portrayal anymore, but that he's internalized the performance by now, and it has become second nature. "He felt alive in me at the point we got to season 2," Peck shared. "I discovered something of Spock in me."