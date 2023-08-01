Raiders Of The Lost Ark's Snake Handler Made A Surprise Cameo In The Movie

Run-ins with creepy crawlies are an obligatory element of every Indiana Jones movie. "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" is loaded with centipedes, millipedes, and cockroaches; "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" plunges our hero into the rat-infested catacombs of Venice; "Indiana and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" has those not-very-terrifying CGI Siafu ants; and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" brings back the centipedes and other disgusting insects for the penultimate set piece at Archimedes' tomb.

But when you think of Indiana Jones and slithery, scurrying things, you automatically think of snakes — although Indy wishes you didn't.

As we learn at the outset of "Raiders of the Lost Ark," our favorite globetrotting archaeologist hates snakes. Personally, I think they're beautiful creatures, but that doesn't mean I'd like to fall into a pit loaded with the sometimes lethal reptiles. This, of course, occurs during the Well of Souls sequence, where the loathsome Belloq traps Indy and Marion (Karen Allen) in a snake-ridden chamber from which there is seemingly no escape. This was the pre-CGI era, so everything is real, which means the film's stunt people (and, in certain cases, the actors) are interacting with very real cobras, asps, and pythons.

Understandably, Allen's stunt double balked at diving in with the fanged beasts, which forced director Steven Spielberg to improvise. Who on set was brave enough to risk a bite or two for the sake of movie magic? How about the man who brought the lovelies to set?