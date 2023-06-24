Kate Capshaw Had To Self-Medicate Before Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom's Bug-Filled Scene

Steven Spielberg's 1984 film "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" features more murders than any of the other films in the Indiana Jones series. Jones (Harrison Ford) is personally responsible for at least 21 deaths. Additionally, the film features a scene of a man getting his heart pulled out of his chest, that same man being burned up in a lava pit while screaming for his life, a scene of a man being smooshed alive in a rock crusher, at least 100,000 human skulls, extensive images of child slavery, and a scene wherein the protagonists have to crawl through a damp corridor coated on all sides by gigantic beetles and cockroaches. The film is rated PG. Enjoy the movie magic, kids! It's no wonder that the MPAA decided to implement a PG-13 rating shortly after this film's release.

Despite all the violence, some audience members — the entomophobia sufferers in particular — were most disturbed by that bug scene. Notably, when Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) crawls through the corridor wearing silk pajamas. She complains that she broke a nail, realizes something is on her palm, turns her hand over, and is confronted with a five-inch long giant prickly stick insect clinging to her. She freaks out. She looks around and finally sees the hundreds of Hercules beetles, harlequin beetles, phasmids, and whistling cockroaches clinging to the walls — and to her pajamas. Ew, ew, ew.

To film the scene, Capshaw actually had to handle the insects in question; that's really her hand holding a real stick insect. Spielberg also coated her silk pajamas in real, live cockroaches, and Capshaw had to spend hours interacting with piles of creepy crawlies.

In a home-video-exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary, Capshaw admits she didn't go to the set sober that day.