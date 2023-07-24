It Took Multiple Days To Film America Ferrera's Barbie Monologue

"Barbie" spoilers follow.

To date, Greta Gerwig has directed three films she has also written or co-written. Each has a monologue, a scene, or a sentiment that lays out, in plain, often hard language, that being a woman is difficult in the modern world. To cite Gerwig's "Little Women," Jo (Saoirse Ronan) bemoans the fact that women are often seen as mere receptacles for love when they are, in fact, so much more. "Women," she says, "they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. [...] I'm so sick of people saying that love is just all a woman is fit for. I'm so sick of it."

The trend continued with Gerwig's latest film "Barbie," based on the Mattel toy and currently raking in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. "Barbie" is an Adam & Eve story wherein Barbie (Margot Robbie) travels from the safe, gentle, ideal, empowering, plastic world of Barbieland into the real world where, shockingly, women don't rule the world. It is Ken (Ryan Gosling) who carries the forbidden fruit of the patriarchy — a concept neither Barbie nor Ken was familiar with — back to Barbieland. The results are disastrous.

A human from the real world, Gloria (America Ferrera) observes Barbie's existential crisis and enters Barbieland to assess the damage. The Barbies therein are unprepared for toxic masculinity and are brainwashed by the new concepts. It takes a speech from Gloria — a speech about how the real world expects far too much of womankind — to shake the Barbies from complacency. It's a moment to elicit both applause and righteous weariness.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ferrera declared she knew the monologue was important, and that she had to do 30 to 50 takes to get it just right.