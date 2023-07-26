What Is Clement Mansel's Motive In Justified: City Primeval?

In Elmore Leonard's book "City Primeval," Manzel is still a wild card, but there's one motivating factor that puts his temperamental nature in perspective: racism. The book puts readers in Manzel's head early on, and it's a very unpleasant place to be. He thinks in a string of racial and homophobic epithets, and imagines the non-white characters around him have some sore of attitude and need to be put in their place. It makes sense that the TV show would tone this down, but that deeply ingrained bigotry at least makes the book version of Manzel the type of person all readers would, unfortunately, be familiar with.

The show instead opts for a version of the villain who is at times inscrutably weird. He has a thing for The White Stripes, listening to "Seven Nation Army" in the first episode and singing "We Are Going To Be Friends" in the second. In one of Manzel's only scenes so far that doesn't end with him threatening or hurting someone, he sings an unnerving but upbeat rendition of "Kokomo" at Sweety. In another scene, he also tells a strange, probably fake story about how his mom was blown away by a hurricane.

It seems like Manzel is from the same school of eccentric villainy that brought us Jason Momoa's Dante in "Fast X" or a particularly wacky Bond villain, yet his quirks don't seem so odd as to distract from the story. Instead, we get the sense that he's a man who loves to sew chaos and take what he wants when he wants — and who really, really wants attention when he does it. We'll see if it's something he still wants when he realizes exactly who he's been messing with all season.

"Justified: City Primeval" airs new episodes Tuesdays on FX.