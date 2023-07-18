Why Is Judge Guy's Leather Notebook In Justified: City Primeval So Important?

The world has changed dramatically in the eight years since "Justified" signed off with one of the haunting final moments in television history ("We dug coal together"), but as we witnessed repeatedly in the first episode of "Justified: City Primeval," U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, portrayed yet again with sly self-assurance by Timothy Olyphant, is still the same ornery, rule-breaking lawman. This is excellent news for fans of the series, but it's not necessarily great for Raylan or the people drawn into his trouble-chasing-and-making orbit.

Based in part on a Givens-less novel by Elmore Leonard, this revival finds the marshal struggling to make sense of a fractured society where his rough-and-tumble antics are viewed with disgust by folks like defense attorney Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), whose clients occasionally wind up on the business end of a Givens-administered whupping. He's out of his element in Detroit, Michigan, a metropolis that's dangerous (and, it seems, deeply corrupt) in ways that differ from his old, rural Kentucky stomping grounds.

This shouldn't be a problem for Givens, as he's just blowing through town to testify about his role in arresting a couple of incompetent perps. But his timing stinks. He happens to arrive on the day the judge hearing this case (Keith David) is nearly blown to smithereens by a car bomb. Suddenly, he's tasked with assisting local marshals in tracking down the would-be assassins, and, wouldn't you know it, that seemingly simple errand turns into a massive cluster-cuss that may be partially rooted in widespread civic malfeasance. Get comfy, Raylan. You're not escaping the Detroit anytime soon.