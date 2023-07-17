What To Remember About Justified And Raylan Givens Before Watching Justified: City Primeval

"Justified" spent six seasons tackling the myth of the Western hero, but it also couldn't help but reinforce it in scenes of stylish gunfighting and outlaw justice. Still, the show was a lot more nuanced than a simple story of a good cop catching bad guys, as the villains were often richly textured and empathetic and the heroes at times crossed major ethical lines. After all, the entire series is named after Raylan's excuse – "it was justified" – for the shooting that lands him back in Kentucky. Raylan was never really a dirty cop (he often spent full seasons trying to avoid putting down his enemies or talking them out of their plans), but he definitely benefited from the protection offered by his job when shaking down villains or facing off against them.

Discussions of law enforcement violence certainly look different in 2023 than they did in 2010, and "Justified: City Primeval," which is set in what was once the largest majority-Black city in America, frequently engages with the tricky and deeply biased nature of "justice" as a concept. At ATX television festival earlier this year, executive producer Dave Adron participated in a panel discussion about guns on TV and said that "the conversations in the writer's room [for 'City Primeval'] were quite a bit different, about how we would approach gun violence, about how [Raylan] would think about his own gunslinging."

Raylan, you might recall, is a notoriously talented shooter. In several scenes in the original series, he sits opposite criminals at a table for an old-school-style quick draw. The series finale climaxes in a shootout on a highway road in which both Raylan and his opponent are knocked back — only it turns out Raylan only got shot in his signature cowboy hat.