One Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Joke Directly References A Common Fan Complaint

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

If you're not a regular "Star Trek: Lower Decks" viewer, the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" might be a little jarring. The crossover episode features the animated series' leads, Ensigns Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Tawny Newsome), making the leap to live-action when they accidentally time travel to the classic Trek era. While it's easy to pick up on the plot even if you haven't seen "Lower Decks," there's one aspect of the characters that's a little tougher to get used to: their mile-a-minute references and jokes.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" has always been known for its speedy quips and chaotic energy, and the crossover episode knows it. In a quick exchange (is there any other way for these folks?) on board the Enterprise, Mariner asks Boimler, "Did you notice how slow everybody talks?" He responds with equal incredulity: "Yeah, and quietly!" The pair talk about this like it's another holdover from the past, like the crew's older transporters or uncomplicated communications systems. In actuality, it's a result of the peculiar energy combination that comes from mixing together a live-action comedic drama and an animated adult comedy; Boimler and Mariner seem constantly keyed up compared to their more level counterparts.