A New Animated Watchmen Movie Is Coming From DC In 2024

As Christopher Nolan's Manhattan Project study "Oppenheimer" takes over the box office this weekend, news is out that Doctor Manhattan is coming back to the big screen. Following a screening of "Justice League: Warworld" at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, DC Studios announced the first-ever animated adaptation of the beloved "Watchmen" comics is finally readying for release.

News that an animated "Watchmen" movie was in the works at Warner Bros. came out way back in 2017, but there have been little to no updates since. DC unveiling a new logo for not only this project but an animated "Crisis on Infinite Earths" movie as well came as a welcome surprise to SDCC attendees.

Expectations for this year's Comic-Con shrank to humble levels when studio after studio pulled their panels as a result of the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike. Marvel, Lucasfilm, Sony, Universal, and Netflix all decided to skip Hall H at this year's SDCC, meaning highly anticipated previews of films like "Dune: Part Two," shows like "Abbott Elementary," and special events like the debut of the new Superman/Lois Lane duo of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, won't be happening.

We may not have a trailer or any special advanced footage to go off, but fans of the "Watchmen" comics have been waiting for a solid animated adaptation for years, following Zack Snyder's 2009 film and Damen Lindelof's acclaimed 2017 HBO miniseries.