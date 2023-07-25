Oppenheimer Was Filmed Around Cillian Murphy's Haircut

Though they've collaborated on five previous movies, Cillian Murphy was always desperate to play the lead in a Christopher Nolan movie. So, when he got the call to play J. Robert Oppenheimer in Nolan's adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's biography, "American Prometheus," he had to, in his own words, "sit down" because "it was kind of overwhelming."

It had to be overwhelming; not just because Murphy had been waiting so long to lead a Nolan film, but because of the epic nature of the story being told. Portraying the creator of the atomic bomb — a man who you could easily argue is one of, if not the most important figure of the 20th Century — must have been a vertiginous prospect, especially considering the truly dramatic journey Oppenheimer went on to create and then come to terms with the effects of his invention. Then there was the fact that Murphy was to be flanked by surely one of the greatest ensembles of the last decade or so, with Emily Blunt costarring as Oppenheimer's wife alongside Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, among numerous other esteemed performers.

So, it's not difficult to see why Murphy felt compelled to sit down after being offered the role. Thankfully, by all accounts he did an outstanding job when it came down to it. In our "Oppenheimer" review, /Film's Chris Evangelista wrote that "Murphy stuns in the role." And if that's not enough to convince you, take Downey Jr.'s word for it when he said the "Peaky Blinders" star delivered "a generation-defining performance." But what Nolan could never have foreseen, back when he placed that initial phone call to his future star, was that Murphy's haircut would become such a significant part of telling Oppenheimer's story.