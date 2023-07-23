What The Heck Is Dom-Jot? A Closer Look At A Star Trek Topic You Probably Had To Google

In "Those Old Scientists," the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," a magical time portal is discovered in the late 24th century by the characters from "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Ensigns Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Tawney Newsome) accidentally activate the portal and are thrown back in time 120 years to where Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew discover them. For the sake of retaining timeline purity, everyone agrees that Boimler and Mariner need to be sent back to the future. The issue is that no one knows how to activate the portal in the 23rd century, as it requires a rare element that is near-impossible to manufacture, and it is emblazoned with symbols that even the talented Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) cannot translate.

Mariner seeks to help Uhura by offering a break and a drink to cool off her brain. They retire to the mess hall where they drink mysterious green cocktails with Lieutenant Ortegas (Melissa Navia). Uhura, ever the overachiever, continues to study language under the bar while Mariner tries really hard not to reveal anything about the future. When Ortegas looks at the symbols Uhura is working on, she notes that the glyphs once appeared on a dom-jot set that a shady merchant once tried to sell her. Uhura doesn't know what dom-jot is. Mariner notes that it's a billiards game that Nausicaans love to play but are really terrible at. Ortegas notes that the dom-jot set she was offered was "ancient old." The description gives Uhura her "eureka" moment. The glyphs are Nausicaan in origin!

Well done. Uhura's moment of relaxation provided the answer she sought.

But, uh, what the heck is dom-jot? Sit back, my non-Trekkies, and I will tell you.