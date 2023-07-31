George Lucas Pulled Some Good-Natured Manipulation To Keep Steven Spielberg On Indiana Jones

When Steven Speilberg's ultra-slick pulp film "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was released in 1981, it was a massive success. Spielberg, following the template laid out by George Lucas a few years earlier on "Star Wars," made an old-world 1930s adventure serial with modern filmmaking techniques and storytelling tropes, transforming the simple, low-budget glories of the past into the marvels of the present. In many ways, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is a better sequel to "Star Wars" than "The Empire Strikes Back." I can imagine a world wherein "Star Wars," rather than direct sequels, spawned an anthology series wherein each chapter was a modern filmmaker doing their take on the pulp adventures of the past.

But that's not the way Hollywood works, as sequels are a more natural outcropping of a single success. As such, just as "Raiders" was raking in fistfuls of money, Lucas, the film's producer and story writer, approached Spielberg about a direct follow-up. It seems that when Spielberg agreed to direct "Raiders," he was in fact promising to eventually direct three Indiana Jones movies. Lucas said he had three story ideas. It wouldn't be until 1984 that "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" would hit theaters, so a lot of other ideas were floated at first.

It seems, Spielberg recalled, Lucas did not have three story ideas after all. He had lied to keep Spielberg on board with a sequel. In an amusing behind-the-scenes documentary, Spielberg and Lucas recalled the good-natured hoodwinking, and the creative process they actually had to go through to construct "Radiers 2." Ultimately, Spielberg reached into a drawer and dug out some old deleted scenes from "Raiders of the Lost Ark" to make "Temple of Doom."