After You Watch Oppenheimer, Stream This Oscar-Nominated Documentary For Free

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is finally here, providing a unique look into the mind of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. But if Nolan's three-hour epic leaves you wanting more, here's a cool (and free) opportunity to learn some more about that period of history. The Criterion Channel has announced that from now through July 31, 2023, subscribers and non-subscribers alike will be able to watch Jon Else's 1981 documentary "The Day After Trinity" for free on the streaming service. The film, which was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Peabody Award, tells the scientist's story through archival footage and a myriad of interviews with collaborators, friends, and family members, and it's currently unavailable to stream anywhere in the United States except The Criterion Channel.

"We were fortunate enough to have made the film at a time when so many of the original Manhattan Project people were still alive and happy to talk with me on camera — Hans Bethe, I. I. Rabi, Robert Wilson, Frank Oppenheimer, Robert Serber, Dorothy McKibben, Stan Ulam, Haakon Chevalier," director Jon Else said in a statement. "It may not be IMAX, but it's the real deal."

I watched "The Day After Trinity" a few days before seeing "Oppenheimer," and since I hadn't studied anything about this event in decades, I found it immensely helpful in terms of re-establishing a foundation for which this story takes place, providing valuable cultural context for what Oppenheimer and his peers were doing at the time and placing me in the milieu of Los Alamos and the Manhattan Project. But I suspect it will work equally well as a follow-up to Nolan's movie, allowing viewers to compare and contrast his take on the material with the real-life accounts of what happened.