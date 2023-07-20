Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 6 Brings Friendship And Zombies

Despite having seen sixteen episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" over the course of the last 14 months, it still feels mildly astonishing that it has so stringently adhered to its classically episodic structure. A few of the recent-vintage Trek shows (in)famously abandoned episodic storytelling, preferring to smear "epic" stories across a whole season. In so doing, however, the new shows had to abandon crucial storytelling elements that proved to be vital to the spirit of "Star Trek." Most notably, the new structure rarely allowed for episodes that focused almost exclusively on individual characters, allowing audiences to see their personal lives, their hobbies, their professional integrity, their intimate phobias. It's hard to get to know someone if they're in an ensemble that is constantly in crisis mode.

In the latest episode of "Strange New Worlds," called "Lost in Translation," the series highlights Ensign Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) for the first time. As the communications officer on the U.S.S. Enterprise, she is fluent in multiple languages, monitors subspace frequencies, and spends a lot of time studying. She also, we now learn, is still emotionally smarting from a shuttlepod crash from her childhood, and from the recent death of Hemmer (Bruce Horak) the Aenar engineer who died in the last season of "Strange New Worlds." "Lost in Translation" fills out Uhura as a character, telling a story that pivots on her unique translation skills, but also how much she values her friendship with her fellow crewmates. Gooding gives an amazing performance in an episode that gives her a lot to do.

As with a lot of Trek, the story may be a little familiar (it has shades of "Home Soil" or "Devil in the Dark"), but as a character episode, it's quite good.

Also, she battles zombies.