The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & Lower Decks Crossover Episode Is Dropping Early

Forget "Barbie." Forget "Oppenheimer." The real pop culture event of the weekend is the surprise early drop of "Those Old Scientists," the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2 and one that crosses over with the characters of the animated comedy series "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Following the episode's world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con, "Those Old Scientists" is streaming on Paramount+ from 4 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. EDT today, nearly a week earlier than originally scheduled.

This episode lives up to the hype and you'll want to watch it as soon as possible to enjoy its best gags (it's extremely funny!) and most emotional beats (it'll melt your heart!) before the internet spoils them for you. And then you'll want to return to /Film to read our extensive coverage of the episode, which will begin ... well, shortly after this article goes live.

Naturally, bumping this episode up a few days has impacted season 2's schedule a bit. So here's what you need to know.