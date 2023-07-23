The Real-Life Man Behind Michael Imperioli's Christopher On The Sopranos

The characters in "The Sopranos" might be the invention of series creator David Chase, but that doesn't mean that he and the cast didn't draw inspiration from real life. Several of the best characters in the show are loosely based on real mobsters and tough guys from the old neighborhood. Michael Imperioli's character Christopher Moltisanti was not written with a notable real-life counterpart in mind, but the actor did draw on someone he knew growing up to help him better understand and perform the role.

Tony Soprano and his cohorts were obviously inspired by the real-life mafiosos of New York and New Jersey. While series creator David Chase hasn't named any names — he's no snitch — some actual criminals have parallels to the "Sopranos" characters. For instance, Anthony "Tony Boy" Boiardo of the New Jersey crime family also attended therapy sessions to manage anxiety, per The New York Post. While Chase hasn't gone into specifics, he admitted that his series is loosely modeled after one family in particular.

"90 percent of [the show] is made up," he told New Jersey Monthly in 2002, but the series creator "used some of the place-names and family names of people in Essex County, and it's patterned after this other [family]. I probably shouldn't even mention their names because I think they're out of it now. [...] They were a very large crew of a New York family, and that's who 'The Sopranos' is loosely based on."

Chase wasn't the only one on the "Sopranos" set that drew from real mobsters for inspiration. Imperioli found his own creative influence in a hometown friend, whom he channeled in his performance as Christopher.