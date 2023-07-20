Monster Hunter Got Buried During The Pandemic, But Is It Worth Watching On Netflix?

A lot of great films got buried in 2020 due to Covid. Some of them, like "The Empty Man" and "Freaky," thankfully gained a second lease on life on the home market after playing to mostly-empty theaters. Others, sadly, came and went with very little fanfare, as seemed to be the case with Armando Iannucci's delightful Charles Dickens adaptation, "The Personal History of David Copperfield." This brings us to "Monster Hunter," a 2020 release that has recently found its way onto Netflix's global top 10 charts. But it is a hidden gem that was done dirty by the pandemic or another barely-functional genre movie that people are "rediscovering" because it hit the right taste clusters?

First, a little context. "Monster Hunter" is based on the Capcom video game/multimedia property of the same name, which takes place in a pre-industrial fantasy world populated by a menagerie of, well, monsters. In the games, you play a Hunter, a warrior-for-hire who protects villagers from these monsters while aiding those who seek to study and better understand the creatures. In contrast to that, writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson's live-action "Monster Hunter" film casts Milla Jovovich as U.S. Army Ranger Captain Natalie Artemis. An original character created for the film, Artemis — along with her United Nations military squad — gets pulled into a portal to a world populated by giant monsters, which she must then proceed to hack and slash her way through to make it back to Earth.

So, a Paul W.S. Anderson video game movie adaptation starring Milla Jovovich that plays fast-and-loose with the original games' lore? If your immediate assumption is "Monster Hunter" is basically one of Anderson and Jovovich's "Resident Evil" films with zombies swapped out for monsters, you're not far off. Is that a bad thing? Honestly, it depends on what you're looking for from a film called "Monster Hunter."