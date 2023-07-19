How Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoons, Toys, And Chungking Express Inspired Mutant Mayhem

The preview for Jeff Rowe's upcoming animated feature "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," due in theaters on August 2, 2023, displays a wildly stylized animation technique that makes the characters look like living 3D graffiti. The turtles and most of the supporting cast, while realized via CGI, are given stray "sketch lines," blocky body proportions, and painterly textures, allowing them to look like walking neo-Cubist paintings. The quality of the film's writing or themes cannot be determined until audiences and critics have a chance to see the movie, of course, but the visual style can be enjoyed in brief bursts via its advertising.

The Ninja Turtles were invented by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird back in 1984 as a satirical response to the ultra-serious tone certain superhero comics were taking at the time (notably Frank Miller's work on "Daredevil"). A few years later, the Turtles exploded into the mainstream with video games, toys, and a whimsical 1987 animated TV series. For a generation of children, the animated series became a pop culture bedrock, with its ridiculousness standing as the central pivot point in the franchise. The series, by the way, featured the already-absurd mutant heroes facing off against a martial arts master and an interdimensional fascist who was a disembodied brain in a robot body, not to mention other mutants. A lot of other mutants.

In a recent interview with Variety, "Mutant Mayhem" production designer Yashar Kassai cited the 1987 TV series as the primary inspiration for his film, as well as a perhaps-unexpected source. Kassai noted that Wong Kar-Wai's celebrated 1994 crime diptych "Chungking Express" served as a major influence as well.