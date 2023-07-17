No, James Cameron Is Not Making A Movie About The Titan Disaster

On June 18, 2023, a tiny submersible called the Titan plunged under the waves of the Atlantic Ocean, taking its passengers down to view the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, the enormous ship (and potent symbol of humankind's hubris) that sank on its maiden voyage back in 1912. A small group of extremely wealthy people was on board OceanGate's Titan, including Stockton Rush, explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and Dawood's son, Suleman. It has been widely reported that the Titan lost contact with the surface only 165 minutes after its first dive. It was later discovered that, in a mirror to the Titanic disaster, the Titan imploded after those 165 minutes, killing all its passengers. 111 years after it sunk, the Titanic is still claiming victims.

Filmmaker James Cameron famously adapted the Titanic disaster into the 1997 film "Titanic" starring Leonard DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. It used state-of-the-art visual effects to tell a doomed love story set on board the doomed vessel, and remains, to this day, one of the most successful films of all time. Describing the film in further detail would be an exercise in redundancy.

Cameron has long been an enthusiast of diving and deep-sea exploration and famously used miniature subs and other high-tech vehicles to observe and film the sunken hull of the Titanic himself. Cameron directed two documentary films — 2003's "Ghosts of the Abyss" and 2005's "Aliens of the Deep" — about the Titanic and to record other deep-sea adventures. Because of his familiarity with undersea vessels and the Titanic, rumors naturally began to arise that Cameron was working on a TV series based on the Titan disaster.

Such rumors are immensely tasteless, and Cameron has confirmed several times over that he is 100% not interested in such a project.