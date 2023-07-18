Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Almost Gave Simon Pegg A Really Dark Character Moment

This article contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."

Benji Dunn is the heart and soul of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. That isn't just me saying that. Christopher McQuarrie used that exact phrasing to describe Simon Pegg's character and performance in one of his appearances on the Light the Fuse podcast. More so than anyone else in the series — even including Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt — Benji has grown tremendously. We first see him in "Mission: Impossible III" for a couple of scenes as a lab technician at IMF headquarters who decides to help Ethan, and throughout the series, he's become a field agent integral to saving the world, pushing himself further outside just being the "guy at the computer" every time out. With that growth also comes a greater attachment with him to the rest of the team, especially Ethan.

One of Benji's big moments in the fast-paced thrill ride of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is him trying to diffuse a supposed nuclear bomb in the Abu Dhabi airport by participating in a psychometric test designed specifically for him, filled with personal questions and riddles. When the bomb asks him what matters the most to him and he responds with, "My friends," you believe him because of that journey he's been on for five movies.

McQuarrie is digging further into these characters as he becomes the franchise's co-steward along with Tom Cruise, and he also wants to find their darker sides. This is obviously the most true with Ethan, especially in "Fallout" and "Dead Reckoning Part One," but it is true for the other characters as well. In this film, Benji was set to have his darkest moment yet, but it turned out to be a bit too dark than anyone desired, something that would've just been a bummer instead of enlightening.