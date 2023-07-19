How Ethan Peck Unlocked Spock's Biggest Character Changes In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds [Exclusive]

Prior to her work on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Canadian director Jordan Canning helmed numerous shorts and web series and music videos, as well as the 2014 TIFF feature film "We Were Wolves" (which she also wrote and produced), and the 2017 movies "Suck It Up" and "Ordinary Days." Most recently, Canning also helmed an outright comedic episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" called "Charades."

In "Charades," the half-human-half-Vulcan Spock (Ethan Peck) suffers a shuttlecraft accident and is grievously injured. Luckily, there are some ultra-powerful non-corporeal aliens nearby with the technology to heal him. Unluckily, the aliens are confused by interspecies DNA, and, in the course of healing him, rid Spock of his Vulcan genes. The science officer returns to the Enterprise fully human, having to cope with the new appetites and emotions that come with his new species. And, wouldn't you know it, Spock's in-laws-to-be are coming to visit the Enterprise in only a few days! A lot of the episode is devoted to Spock comedically preparing for the upcoming dinner party with the in-laws, wrestling with his humanness and generally panicking.

In a recent interview, /Film's own Jacob Hall talked to Canning about "Charades," and about Spock in particular. Peck's version of Spock is about eight years younger than the version played by Leonard Nimoy at the start of "Star Trek: The Original Series," and, as such, has a lot more breezy, human qualities. Imagine a warmer, cheekier Spock. Not only was Canning able to realize Spock on television, but she got to stretch Spock into a weird, zany character space. That Peck was so game to be silly helped matters immensely.