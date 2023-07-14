How Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Made Spock And Chapel's Big Moment Matter

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

This week's episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" took viewers on a real journey, and not just because it gave Spock (Ethan Peck) the chance to experience the full range of human expression for the first time. The hour started with the science officer on awkward terms with his good pal Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), given the "quick, a distraction!"-style kiss the two shared last season and Spock's lingering feelings about Chapel. It ended in a totally different place, as Chapel began to come to terms with her maybe-kind-of feelings for Spock after talking to a customer service agent alien about them, and Spock was temporarily dumped by his fiance T'Pring (Gia Sandhu).

The pair met for a conversation that suddenly turned into a sweeping kiss, and I'll admit that, even as the stalwart Kirk-Spock shipper, I was impressed by how skillfully the show led viewers to this moment and made it feel fulfilling. /Film's Jacob Hall interviewed episode director Jordan Canning about all things "Charades," and Canning spoke about the work it took to get that romantic moment just right.